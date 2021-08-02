You will love this recently updated all brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,426 square ft. with a one car garage home located in Northwest Hickory. This home is within walking distance to great restaurants, schools and shopping. This open feeling home is the perfect setting as you enter the large entry foyer and are greeted by hardwood floors throughout the home and a large living area which is open to the spacious kitchen and centrally placed fireplace. Entertain your guests in this large open space or take the flow onto your newly built large 12 x 30 back deck overlooking your private level backyard. Sellers have put a lot of love into this home, and are having to leave the state due to a job transfer. This gem is ready to host it's next family.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $259,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
When Janet Derr-Littman reads the phrase “I can’t breathe” she remembers George Floyd.
- Updated
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Masks will be optional for students and employees in Catawba County Schools during the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged after the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page on Saturday.
- Updated
Catawba County saw nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases this week, following a trend of rising case numbers. The increase is potentially…
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
- Updated
A $20,000 reward has been offered in connection to a 2020 Hickory murder case. The reward is listed on at least two billboards, including one …