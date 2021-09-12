 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $259,000

Brick ranch totally updated and ready to move in. HVAC, water heater, plumbing and appliances are all new. New patio door ordered. Roof is 5 years old. This home features a large living room with fireplace and built ins. There are open site lines into the large dining room leading to a great patio for outdoor entertaining. The kitchen is just updated and looks beautiful. The two baths have updated tile and all new fixtures. Hardwoods in living room and all three bedrooms. This is a beauty awaiting your family to call it home.

