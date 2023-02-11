All main level living in convenient location in NE Hickory. Walk to shopping, dining and schools. Quality new construction with all the bells and whistles. Home should be ready in May. Open floor plan, welcoming front porch, white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator. Luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout, large 12x12 deck, primary en suite, concrete driveway with extra parking. House will include some landscaping. House plans available at agent's office.