 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $255,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $255,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $255,000

This home is a must see! One owner home, nestled in a quiet neighborhood in NE Hickory. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Fully finished basement with a full bathroom and a wet bar. Plenty of entertaining space. The Primary bedroom is on the main level. Front porch is covered, and has plenty of room for your rocking chairs to sit and enjoy a peaceful cup of coffee in the mornings should you so chose. Fully fenced in back yard. Come check this home out, it wont last long. Professional measurements to come Friday 12/17. Call your ReMax Legendary agent, Cory Klassett today to schedule your showing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert