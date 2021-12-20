This home is a must see! One owner home, nestled in a quiet neighborhood in NE Hickory. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Fully finished basement with a full bathroom and a wet bar. Plenty of entertaining space. The Primary bedroom is on the main level. Front porch is covered, and has plenty of room for your rocking chairs to sit and enjoy a peaceful cup of coffee in the mornings should you so chose. Fully fenced in back yard. Come check this home out, it wont last long. Professional measurements to come Friday 12/17. Call your ReMax Legendary agent, Cory Klassett today to schedule your showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
Zahra Baker’s tragic story has been told many times and in various formats. On Sunday night, an HLN true crime series “Lies, Crimes and Video”…
- Updated
A 62-year-old Newton woman died Friday when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the N.C. S…
- Updated
Closing arguments were made Wednesday in a murder trial in which Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, faces a first-degree murder charge.
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
City leaders came together Thursday evening to mark the completion of the City Walk, a milestone in Hickory’s efforts aimed at improving quali…
The large arches over N.C. 127 in Hickory were lit up Thursday evening as leaders gathered to mark a major milestone: completion of the City Walk.
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
- Updated
Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.