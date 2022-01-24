3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $255,000

Fantastic home! Located in the highly desired Mt. View community with excellent schools and easy access to HWY 321, HWY 127, and I-40. This one-level brick home features 1673 heated sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a heated/cooled sunroom. All appliances stay including the washer and dryer set just a few months old! Several wonderful features include molded LeafGuard brand gutter guards, newer engineered hardwood floors, stainless steel range with an air fryer feature, very nice woodstove excellent at heating the entire home if you choose, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, small built-in safe, built-in cabinets in both bathrooms and living room. Updates include new roof 2020, new carpet in two bedrooms 2021, new vinyl plank flooring in both baths 2021, and fresh new interior paint 2021!