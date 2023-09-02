A MUST SEE – Like NEW Built in 2021 - Located in the heart of Viewmont, minutes from 127, 321 and I-40, convenience abounds. This lovely three-bedroom, two full bath home is move-in ready. As you approach the front entrance, you will find ample space to relax or entertain. While the foyer lends way to an inviting open concept living area, the windows magnify natural light. Enjoy main level living with a luxurious feel. While the kitchen serves as the heart of the home, the expansive granite island offers generous prep and storage space. Accented by beautiful flooring throughout, the Owner’s Suite boasts a private bath while two additional bedrooms and a full guest bath complete this charming home. Schedule your tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $250,000
