This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level home is conveniently situated in the established Huntington Downs neighborhood, approximately one mile from Lenoir-Rhyne University. New carpet, fresh paint & Armstrong vinyl flooring have this home primed for new owners. The gracious kitchen, with ample cabinetry, features brand new granite counters, anticipating your home cooked meal or summertime pie! French doors lead out onto the back deck, which is an ideal spot for grilling & chilling! The living room, w/wood burning fireplace, can accommodate the largest of gatherings & the split bedroom floor plan offers privacy & space for those living in the home. The driveway affords RV or boat parking that doesn't hinder the daily ins and outs. This is a wonderful home & neighborhood, centrally located to shopping, dining & all the necessities for living your best life! For more information, please contact Realtors Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investors are bringing new life into a familiar downtown Newton restaurant space.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
Tangela and Eric Parker, the fugitives from Alexander County wanted in the shooting death of a woman at a Hickory furniture plant, have been r…
Coworkers Brianna Hoke and Dr. Harold Dufour Jr. snapped a photo together this week. It replicates one made 25 years ago.
- Updated
Hickory resident Diane Clark won the Cash 5 lottery ticket jackpot in April.
Prison sentences for 11 members of a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Catawba, Lincoln, Caldwell and Alexander counties were handed down th…
- Updated
A state board approved a bond to fund several highway projects, including part of the widening of U.S. 321 to six lanes.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
A crowd gathered Monday night to memorialize a 17-year-old girl in their community who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.