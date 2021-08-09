 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $250,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level home is conveniently situated in the established Huntington Downs neighborhood, approximately one mile from Lenoir-Rhyne University. New carpet, fresh paint & Armstrong vinyl flooring have this home primed for new owners. The gracious kitchen, with ample cabinetry, features brand new granite counters, anticipating your home cooked meal or summertime pie! French doors lead out onto the back deck, which is an ideal spot for grilling & chilling! The living room, w/wood burning fireplace, can accommodate the largest of gatherings & the split bedroom floor plan offers privacy & space for those living in the home. The driveway affords RV or boat parking that doesn't hinder the daily ins and outs. This is a wonderful home & neighborhood, centrally located to shopping, dining & all the necessities for living your best life! For more information, please contact Realtors Gina Jenkins at 828-455-0922 or Lois Leonard at 828-320-6354.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert