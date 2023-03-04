One Level Living in a 3 year old home, built on a Slab in NE Hickory!! This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home features Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout. Open concept Kitchen and Living Room with Granite Countertops and fenced in back yard. All appliances stay along with the Washer and Dryer. Perfect Starter home or home for someone looking to downsize.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $250,000
