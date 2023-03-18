One Level Living in a 4 year old home, built on a Slab in NE Hickory!! This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home features Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout. Open concept Kitchen and Living Room with Granite Countertops and fenced in back yard. All appliances stay along with the Washer and Dryer. Perfect Starter home or home for someone looking to downsize.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Conover man faces charges connected to a stabbing in a shopping center complex off Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard on Monday.
A Conover man is charged with murder following the death of a man who was stabbed in Hickory on Monday.
A Conover man was in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday to face charges connected to a fatal stabbing in Hickory.
The 10,065-square-foot home borders the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore Estate equestrian trails.
Six high performance cars were stolen from the Mountain Mitsubishi dealership in Hickory over the weekend, police say.