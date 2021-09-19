 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,995

Beautiful, spacious home! Lots of space for the money. Larger main level master with walk in closet. Living room offer a masonry wood burning fireplace. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms as well as a large bonus room. The backyard is very private. Lots of nice landscaping. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!

