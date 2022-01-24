Rare find! Acreage at foot of Bakers Mountain offers spectacular mountain views all seasons, wildlife, privacy. Recent survey shows 2.384 acres with creek on property that runs together with a branch that is underground spring fed. See survey in disclosures. Sunny garden space, room to run for animals. Detached vehicle cover, roomy front porch and decks off laundry/mud room and dining area. Spacious open floorplan with split bedrooms. All appliances remain including freezer and tv mount that is adjustable for size and swivels to watch from all angles. Ample storage cabinets in kitchen and separate laundry room with wet sink. Located near 1-40, Hwy 321/70, grocery store, restaurants, schools but no city taxes.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
- Updated
Thomasville police went to a nursing home Sunday after hearing from residents that some hadn't seen any staff members and that staffers couldn't be reached by phone. They found 2 people dead and 2 in critical condition.
- Updated
An 86-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Section House Road near First Street West in Conover on Wednesday.
One of the most difficult decisions to be made by a school superintendent is whether to delay or cancel school because of inclement weather.
- Updated
COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases in Catawba County continue to climb.
Body of 73-year-old found in house that burned Wednesday on Banoak Road; sheriff's office is investigating
- Updated
A house fire caused by a kerosene heater claimed the life of a 72-year-old man on Wednesday night.
- Updated
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at a Hickory apartment complex on Saturday.
Lake access area planned for Upper Lookout Shoals; paddling route would take kayakers from Riverbend Park to new boat ramp, bathrooms
A property along the Catawba River in the northeastern corner of Catawba County is slated to become a recreation area in the next five years.
20-year-old found dead in motel room came to NC for Bible camp, sheriff says. Pennsylvania man wanted for questioning.
MOCKSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man is wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead Monday in a room at the Days Inn on Yadkinville Road.
- Updated
Schools and government services continue to be affected by the snow and ice brought in by Sunday’s winter storm.
- Updated
Four Caldwell County deputies will not face charges in a Jan. 14 shooting that left a man dead. Authorities said the suspect was holding two w…