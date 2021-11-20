For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Fabulous new construction home on a quiet, no-outlet street in NE Hickory! Offering a welcoming front porch, this quality new home features an open floor plan with LVT floors, lots of light, and kitchen with center island, granite countertops, all stainless appliances (including refrigerator!) and exit to the side deck. Off the kitchen, you'll find an exit to the single garage with storage space and a laundry room. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with tray ceiling, bath with double vanity and deluxe walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with double vanity. Easy maintenance inside and out! Spacious cleared lot with gentle slope and crawlspace for storage. Super efficient construction....you can move right in!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900
