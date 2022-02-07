3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900

So convenient to Lake Hickory!!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick ranch home on approximately .57 acre corner lot. Main level features living room, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Basement (which is partially finished) features a huge family room, 1/2 bath, laundry & workshop. Living room has a fireplace with gas logs. Family room has a fireplace with a wood stove insert. Master Bath has a walk-in shower. Bath 2 has a double vanity. This home has lots of storage, covered front porch, rear patio, double garage & fenced yard. New heat pump has been installed for the main level; basement has baseboard heat. New flooring in living room, dining room, kitchen & hallway.