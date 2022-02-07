So convenient to Lake Hickory!!! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brick ranch home on approximately .57 acre corner lot. Main level features living room, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Basement (which is partially finished) features a huge family room, 1/2 bath, laundry & workshop. Living room has a fireplace with gas logs. Family room has a fireplace with a wood stove insert. Master Bath has a walk-in shower. Bath 2 has a double vanity. This home has lots of storage, covered front porch, rear patio, double garage & fenced yard. New heat pump has been installed for the main level; basement has baseboard heat. New flooring in living room, dining room, kitchen & hallway.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County’s former utilities director was wined and dined to the tune of more than $40,000 by a contractor doing business with the county…
- Updated
A Charlotte-based developer with a history in Hickory is looking to expand the company's presence with a new residential development in northe…
A 38-year-old Conover man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
County leaders say they were 'unaware' of investigation into former employee charged in bribery scheme
- Updated
Catawba County leaders had little to say about a county employee being charged in a bribery scheme.
- Updated
A fire destroyed a pickup truck near the 126 exit on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Wednesday afternoon.
Hickory Police posted signs around the city that discourage people from giving money to panhandlers.
- Updated
A Newton woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Iredell County.
The Alderete family eats tacos nearly every day. The temptation is hard to avoid while running a taco truck.
- Updated
A driver involved in a police chase Monday morning was injured after he struck a power pole on Hwy. 16 North.
- Updated
A head-on collision in front of Viewmont Elementary School backed up traffic on Thursday afternoon.