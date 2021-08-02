Very well kept home in Mountain View offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located on a one acre cul-de-sac lot with plenty of back yard privacy. The home has a very functional open floor plan with just the right room separation, including open kitchen and dining, connecting to living room with beautiful rock fireplace. The bedrooms are ample sized with the master offering a walk in closet, 2nd closet, dual vanity in bath. The full bath in hallway is plenty spacious. The front porch is covered and perfect for rocking chairs, or enjoy the large deck for back yard barbecues and recreational activities. Oversized double garage gives room for work area and vehicles. Very function storage space in crawl which has been concreted. Just minutes to Hwy 321/127/I-40 interchanges for a quick jump to wherever you want to go.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $248,000
