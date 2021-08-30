Looking for a three bedroom home with a fenced-in yard on over an acre in Hickory ? Your search is over. This is your place to call HOME ! Two of the large bedrooms have ensuite full bathrooms. Exterior features include screened in back porch and multiple outbuildings.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $247,000
