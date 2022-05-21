The final stages of construction are being completed on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hickory. Walkable to restaurants. The main level is an open, light-filled space with LVP flooring throughout. You'll love cooking meals in the kitchen with its white shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, stainless steel electric appliances, and granite countertops. Upstairs offers 3 carpeted bedrooms and two full baths. Photos are samples of a similar house with same floor plan, colors may differ.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,000
