3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000

This home has so much to offer at an incredible price! Nearly new, just 2 years old! Just off Catawba Valley Boulevard this home is convenient to all points in the Hickory area including Valley Hills Mall and surrounding shopping, Downtown with City Walk and Access to both Interstate 40 and US Highway 321. The floor plan offers approximately 2100 square feet, three bedrooms with two full and a half bath. The main floor features open concept great room with kitchen, dining and living room space all combined with convenient half bath. Upstairs your greeted by large open area currently being used as a sitting area however the potential is endless. Large primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and large attached bathroom. Additional bedrooms are roomy with ample closet space. Call The Garren Team at 828-455-3133 for more details or to schedule your private tour! Home.Garrenteam.Com