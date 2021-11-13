This home has so much to offer at an incredible price! Nearly new, just 2 years old! Just off Catawba Valley Boulevard this home is convenient to all points in the Hickory area including Valley Hills Mall and surrounding shopping, Downtown with City Walk and Access to both Interstate 40 and US Highway 321. The floor plan offers approximately 2100 square feet, three bedrooms with two full and a half bath. The main floor features open concept great room with kitchen, dining and living room space all combined with convenient half bath. Upstairs your greeted by large open area currently being used as a sitting area however the potential is endless. Large primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and large attached bathroom. Additional bedrooms are roomy with ample closet space. Call The Garren Team at 828-455-3133 for more details or to schedule your private tour! Home.Garrenteam.Com
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two men died in a wreck on Old Shelby Road on Monday afternoon.
- Updated
A three-vehicle crash followed by a motorcyclist sliding his bike into the back of a truck temporarily closed down Interstate 40 between the L…
- Updated
Two people are dead, firefighters say, at a crash on Old Shelby Road, south of Interstate 40.
- Updated
A Newton man will spend at least 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder this week.
Watch now: Tie vote means masks remain in place for Catawba County Schools; board deadlocked for second consecutive meeting
- Updated
There were groans of dissatisfaction from people in attendance after the Catawba County Schools Board of Education, for a second consecutive m…
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.
- Updated
Niki Watkins has made a career slinging drinks but she thinks of herself as one of the “best paid therapists in the world.”
- Updated
Most employees with Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in accordance with a fed…
- Updated
A Catawba County Schools bus was struck in the rear by another vehicle Wednesday morning, according to a Catawba County Schools news release.
Several road improvement projects in Catawba County could lose funding, and others may be delayed for years.