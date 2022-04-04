3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000

This move in ready home is turnkey ready for its new owner! Situated on a LARGE flat back yard the owner recently put in a $10,000 wooden privacy fence! inside features newer flooring, kitchen upgrades and paint. Granite countertops, newer appliances, newer windows. Brand new air conditioner and water heater. Located in Mountain View Elementary. Excellent views from back deck. Large front deck on entrance. Newly paved driveway. Must see!