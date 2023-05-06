Like New home with a desired layout! Open concept plan that is desirable for entertaining. The kitchen opens to the heart of the family room that leads out to the spacious deck. The second level features the spacious primary bedroom and two additional rooms that can be used for office or living space. The exterior provides tranquility and peace with the covered patio area! Come see this gem before its gone
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000
