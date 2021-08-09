3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000

This 3Bedroom/2.5Bath home in the developed subdivision of Arrowhead will not last long! As you walk in you will immediately notice the High Cielings in the Living Room and Welcoming Entry way. The Spacious Kitchen opens up into the Dining Room for your convenence. Enjoy the large, back deck with steps to the backyard. The Immense Master Suite boast 2 closets, a Garden Tub and Walk-in Shower. Finished Basement with Family Room, Half Bath, Laundry room and Garage. Cuddle up in the Cozy Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace! Huge Double-Car Garage with extra storage area. Brand New HVAC Unit and Brand New Garage Doors!