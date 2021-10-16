3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000

Energy Star Certified home on one of the largest lots in the Northstone neighborhood. Large covered front porch welcomes you right into this 3BR 2BA home with open floor concept. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, except bathrooms. Livingroom makes great use of space w/built-ins, spacious dining area & bar seating. Kitchen features granite countertops, pull out drawers, & energy star stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom & one of guest rooms have walk in closets. Conveniently located laundry room in center of all 3 bedrooms. Detached 2 car garage that has electric & water run (inside & out) Backyard extends beyond fenced in area & included raised garden beds with irrigation system, & fruit trees/bushes. There are also more fruit & herb plants along the side of driveway. Home has HERS energy rating of 49. Energy star hybrid hot water heater and HVAC unit. Energy efficient windows, double insulated walls, sealed & dehumidified crawlspace, Zero Energy Ready. Schedule your showing today so you can make this your next Home!