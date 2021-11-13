New Construction conveniently located between Hickory and Morganton, North Carolina! Enjoy the view from your brand new deck overlooking your private backyard with a creek. Every inch of this new home is used for the maximum enjoyment of it's new owners! With a split bedroom plan, the open concept living, dining and kitchen area will be where memories are made. Cute front porch opens up into the living area that is cozy and painted with neutral colors ready for your decorating touch. Large, quiet sliding doors in the dining area open onto a back deck, creating more space for entertaining. Beautiful vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with a ceiling fan give you a relaxing place to unwind. Two car garage has plenty of space to install some shelving for extra storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900
