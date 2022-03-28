Wonderful Mt. View Location. Just minutes off Hwy 321, 127 and I40. This townhome offers Three Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Main Level has 9' ceilings and Hardwoods. Open Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Combination. Living Room has a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry and "prep" space, and a pantry. Power Room. Upstairs is a Spacious Primary Suite with Walk in Closet & Second Closet for Additional Storage. Two Guest Bedrooms each with nice size closets and Hall Full Bath. Single Attached Garage. Laundry. Pull down Attic Access. Enjoy the Private Back Patio on these gorgeous Spring Days. Washer and Dryer will also remain. Seller is going to have the carpets cleaned, if they don't come clean, she'll give a carpet allowance at closing. Excellent School District.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900
