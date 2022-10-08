Finished New Construction - Craftsman style 2 Story home with 3 BD/2.5 baths. Durable 12M Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout the main level, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Open floorplan. Ceiling fans in the living room and in the primary bedroom. Warranty included. Stove is included, it just wasn't installed while photos were taken.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900
