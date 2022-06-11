 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Single Level Ranch Home with Three Bedrooms, Two Full Baths. Kitchen, Dining and Living Rooms open to one another. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Level Lot runs street to street with a Back-load Single Car Garage Attached. 12 x 16 Rear Deck. Covered Front Porch. City Water and Sewer. Detached Building has a roll up door for small car, ATVs, Motorcycle, Lawn Equipment, etc and the other side is great for storage! Also has area to park another car beside of the building. Two identical floorplans to pick from. The house next door is exactly the same floorplan, just slightly different with outside colors and front porch gables.

