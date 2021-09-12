**PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE; SATURDAY, SEPT 11 FROM 10AM-12PM**One Level Living in this Spacious Brick Ranch. Walk in the front entrance into the spacious Living Room with a great Wood Burning Stove for additional heat on cold winter nights. The Kitchen offers a large Pantry & Bar Seating next to Large Dining Room. Primary Suite with half bath, 2 additional bedrooms & Full Bath w/ tub/shower combination. 2 Laundry areas: located off kitchen & in the Workshop area of Garage. Additional half bath in workshop. Relax in your Sunroom out back or work on projects in the Shed/storage area (2) or in the Garage Workshop. Parking is ample with 2 Garage Bays, 2 Single Carports & a large driveway for easy turning radius or additional parking. If you enjoy evenings by the grill you have great space for setting up your outdoor kitchen on the concrete patio between the house and garage. Security fencing & automatic drive-in gate w/lamps. Mobility Friendly entrance Carport to Kitchen area. Roof:2021 HVAC: 2011. Acreage: .50
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
- Updated
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
- Updated
Three varsity games involving area high school football teams have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bunker Hill was set to h…
- Updated
A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.
- Updated
Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex in Long View Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.
- Updated
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
The second week of school saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases jump dramatically for the county’s largest school system.
- Updated
A suspect was in critical condition after being shot by police in Conover on Sunday evening, according to a report from a Charlotte TV station.