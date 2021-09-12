3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900

**PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE; SATURDAY, SEPT 11 FROM 10AM-12PM**One Level Living in this Spacious Brick Ranch. Walk in the front entrance into the spacious Living Room with a great Wood Burning Stove for additional heat on cold winter nights. The Kitchen offers a large Pantry & Bar Seating next to Large Dining Room. Primary Suite with half bath, 2 additional bedrooms & Full Bath w/ tub/shower combination. 2 Laundry areas: located off kitchen & in the Workshop area of Garage. Additional half bath in workshop. Relax in your Sunroom out back or work on projects in the Shed/storage area (2) or in the Garage Workshop. Parking is ample with 2 Garage Bays, 2 Single Carports & a large driveway for easy turning radius or additional parking. If you enjoy evenings by the grill you have great space for setting up your outdoor kitchen on the concrete patio between the house and garage. Security fencing & automatic drive-in gate w/lamps. Mobility Friendly entrance Carport to Kitchen area. Roof:2021 HVAC: 2011. Acreage: .50