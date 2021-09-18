Don't miss this low maintenance, move in ready home located in a convenient Northeast Hickory location right off 29th Avenue! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a spacious open floorplan allowing you plenty of room to entertain. You will love spending your evenings this fall grilling on the back deck or out front on the covered porch. Built in the latter part of 2020, this home is like-new!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
Catawba County saw 13 new COVID-19 deaths of county residents and 566 new COVID-19 cases over seven days.
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
- Updated
A Newton man who was shot by Conover police officers has been charged with striking a police vehicle and attempting to run over multiple people.
In my role at Public Health, I have become accustomed to seeing troubling COVID-19 data in our community, but the data we released Wednesday g…
Emergency workers in Catawba County were called out to a drug overdose earlier this year. The team revived the patient with Narcan, a drug use…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.