3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,000

Don't miss this low maintenance, move in ready home located in a convenient Northeast Hickory location right off 29th Avenue! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a spacious open floorplan allowing you plenty of room to entertain. You will love spending your evenings this fall grilling on the back deck or out front on the covered porch. Built in the latter part of 2020, this home is like-new!