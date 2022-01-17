3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $235,500

BEST OFFER BY 12PM SUNDAY JAN 16TH 2022: 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home all on one level. The foyer entryway welcomes you into an open family room featuring a vaulted & beamed ceiling, and wood burning fireplace w/ stone hearth. The engineered, hickory hardwood floors are in immaculate condition throughout. The family room is open to the dining area which flows into the kitchen featuring solid surface countertops, pantry, abundance of cabinet space, computer desk, & SS appliances. With a split bedroom floor plan the primary bedroom is located opposite of bedrooms 2 & 3. The primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and a primary bath w/ single vanity sink. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a full hallway bath and can be closed off from the family room w/ a sliding barndoor. The laundry room is located at the garage entry and features built-in cabinetry. Outback is a screened in porch overlooking the water feature running through the back yard.