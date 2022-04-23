3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $235,000

New Construction completed home. Beautiful two-story home with 3bd/2.5 baths, bright white kitchen with Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. LVP flooring throughout the main level and carpet in bedrooms upstairs. The primary bedroom has an attached full bath, ceiling fan, and double closet. House may have different color vinyl than sample house depicted. House does not include refrigerator.