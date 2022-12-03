3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $235,000

Stylish Hickory home that's move-in ready. 3BD/2.5 BA two-story home with an open floor plan and durable LVP flooring throughout. A beautiful white kitchen with shaker-style cabinets, soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. All bathrooms have LVP flooring, granite countertops, and elongated comfort-height toilets. Exterior highlights include architectural shingles, vinyl siding, a concrete driveway, deck on the side of the house for easy grilling. A corner lot in a great location, minutes from shopping, dining, and golfing. No HOA.