You Don't want to Miss the Well Maintained, One-Level, Brick Home Located in NE Hickory! Convenient Location in St. Stephens School District. 3bedroom/2bath. Enjoy the Open Floorplan perfect for entertaining. The Kitchen Features a Large Island and Clean White Cabinets. Spacious Living Room and Dining Room boasts much natural light and a Gas Fireplace. Very nice Layout with Welcoming Forey. Nice Primary Bedroom with On Suite Bath. The Back Porch area overlooks the Fenced in Back yard. Level, Half Acre Lot with adjacent Lot included. You will feel right at Home in this lovely home located in Havenwood Subdivision!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $232,500
