Only 2 years old manufactured home located in Hickory NC. Built in 2021. Home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, +/- 1512 sq ft, 2 bay detached garage, +/-80 acre, and 2 separate storage sheds. Large front and back porch with gazebo that will convey. Large front and back yard with privacy trees and room to play. Inside is a split bedroom layout with a large primary suite, double vanity, walk-in closet, open floor plan in living area, and spacious bedrooms. Conveniently located approximately 8 miles from I-40.