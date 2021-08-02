 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $229,900

Stunning 3BR/2BA home with exceptional finishes throughout. The builder customized this home to allow for the primary bedroom and bath to be on both the main and 2nd level. Curb appeal with hardboard siding and stone accents. The owners had an attached storage shed built in the back. The backyard welcomes your entertainment desires. Minutes to NE Hickory, NW Hickory and the downtown area! Quick drive to I-40 and 321, this home has an amazing location.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert