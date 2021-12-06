3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $229,900

Welcome to your piece of Paradise in the Mountain View Area of Hickory. Features you will love: Home perfectly placed in a beautiful natural setting with no homes within view of the main house. Lovely yard and wooded area surrounding home. Waterfalls and beautiful natural rock features at creek. Lovely stonework at creek. Lots of wildlife to watch from the deck. Interior of Home: 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths. One Level/No interior stairs. Split Bedroom Floor plan. Open Concept Living Room, Bar Area, Dining Area, Kitchen & breakfast area or office space. Laundry Room/Mud Room located off kitchen with an exterior door. Exterior: Deck overlooking beautiful yard towards the barn, playhouse and creek. Acreage: 9.80 cleared & wooded. Cabin in woods is not functional and repairs will not be made by seller. Please do not enter cabin as the steps to the door are not functioning. Please no drive by viewing without an appointment. Schools: Mountain View, Jacobs Fork, Fred T Foard.