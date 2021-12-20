3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $228,000

Loved, well maintained AND conveniently located 3 bedroom / 2 bath townhome located in NE Hickory, NC is ready for it's new owner. Almost 1500 square feet of fresh flooring and fresh paint. Two story living room with grand staircase is a beautiful place to entertain guests, relax with a good movie and/or sit and enjoy all the natural lighting that fills this space! Charming chandelier in the dining area sets the mood for future supper clubs! Sliding glass door off the dining area opens up onto an oversized patio that is large enough to accompany a large table, grill, swings and umbrellas! Kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom and full bath are all on the main level for no-step living if that's what you're looking for. Upstairs offers 2 large bedrooms with nice size closets and a spacious full bath. Neighborhood has street lights and winding sidewalks! A great place to live!