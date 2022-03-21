 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $224,990

DREAM BACKYARD behind this Affordable Split-Level Home! It's super flat, fenced in, and has the goods: beautiful mature trees, good-sized powered workshop, outdoor fireplace w/paved sitting area, EXTRA shed/outbuilding, colorful flowers, and 2 sweet patios. You and your pets will love it! Spacious interior provides you the 3 Beds 2 Baths you need but also a HUGE family-room downstairs flanked by a Home Office or home-schooling spot with lovely built-ins. Located in a nicely maintained neighborhood located just outside of city limits *cough* CHEAPER TAXES *cough*. With a little love this home could provide some GREAT equity! **Multiple offers - Submit Best offer by 6pm Sunday Mar 20th**

