3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900

Are you looking for a home on 3.03 acres with a creek? Enjoy the peaceful sound of creek water flowing over the rocks while sitting on your front deck. This home sits on a little hill surrounded by some cleared land and trees. The home was built in 2020.All walls are sheetrock throughout home.Open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen with lots of windows and an oversized kitchen island that opens to the family room.One bedroom is being used as an office.Bedrooms are a split floor plan.Master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub, vanity with dual sinks.Very bright clean home.Separate laundry room with access to the back deck. A new septic tank was installed in 2020. Some upgrades were made to well in 2020.Near shopping, restaurants, and quick access to I-40.At one time several homes were located on property you will see some Duke Energy meter posts.Look for the property line markers. USDA 100% financing can be used to purchase the home.Creek is property line.