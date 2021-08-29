For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Spacious one-level home offering an updated kitchen with dining area, lots of pantry storage, laundry closet, and exit to the rear deck. Off of the sunny living room, the original garage has been enclosed to create two bonus rooms, one with closet and exit to the rear deck. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, including a master suite with two closets and private bath. All new neutral interior paint, brand new carpet, updated lighting, and more! Level yard with fence, fire pit and storage shed. Water heater replaced in 2020, heat pump replaced in 2016, roof replaced in 2013. Convenient location just off Hwy 127S, with easy access to Hwys 321, 70, 10 and I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900
