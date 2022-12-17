3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,000

This home was built in 2020 and has all the modern amenities you would want in a home. When entering through the covered front door you encounter an open floor plan with the living area, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features shaker cabinets and granite counter tops. Some of the appliances are stainless steel and the large pantry is just to the side of the stairs. The back deck overlooks a fenced in flat yard to enjoy your outdoor activities. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs and share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. The full and half bathrooms also have granite counter tops. The laundry is conveniently located in the hallway. Thermostat upstairs is a smart thermostat. Keyless entry was installed to front door. Schedule your showing before this one gets away.