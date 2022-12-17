This home was built in 2020 and has all the modern amenities you would want in a home. When entering through the covered front door you encounter an open floor plan with the living area, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features shaker cabinets and granite counter tops. Some of the appliances are stainless steel and the large pantry is just to the side of the stairs. The back deck overlooks a fenced in flat yard to enjoy your outdoor activities. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs and share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. The full and half bathrooms also have granite counter tops. The laundry is conveniently located in the hallway. Thermostat upstairs is a smart thermostat. Keyless entry was installed to front door. Schedule your showing before this one gets away.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Patrol vehicles with the Hickory Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office were spotted at Duke Energy substations in the Hickory …
27 employees laid off; dip in enrollment blamed; Hinshaw answers questions about Hickory college's cuts
Catawba Valley Community College laid off 27 employees in the past week, due to what school officials said is decreased enrollment and a budge…
Letters to the editor are the opinion of the author. This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
A Hickory man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a 25-year-old on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the New…
The Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) and Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) recently released their all-conference lists for the 2022 h…
A homicide victim whose body was found in Conover was identified as Luiz Enrique Rodriguez, 51, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Frida…
See the video: Conover School teacher wins car giveaway; she's second teacher from school to win Catawba County United Way and Paramount Kia giveaway
The first time was the charm once again at the Catawba County United Way and Paramount Kia car giveaway on Thursday.
Lanora Evans clutched a framed photo of her daughter, India Kynar Rice, as she spoke about the pain she has endured since her daughter’s death.
This year I considered another pilgrimage to McAdenville or Tanglewood, but Saturday evening we opted to avoid the lines and stay local. We dr…
A pickup truck overturned in a two-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. Highway 321 near the N.C. Highway 10 exit.