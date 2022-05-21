 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $218,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $218,000

Looking for new construction under $220k, this is it! Make this newer construction home yours. This charming home has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and one half bathroom. The open full plan on the main floor allows entertaining guests to be a breeze. Stainless steel appliances! Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert