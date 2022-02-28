3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $215,000

MOVE IN READY! Beautifully maintained and updated home tucked away on a quiet street in St Stephens school district - just minutes from Hwy 70 and I-40! Tons of potential here with an additional 500 sq ft of unfinished attic loft space. Storage ABOUNDS with another 500 sq ft of unfinished basement space and two storage buildings. Two driveways on the property allow plenty of parking and driveway space for many vehicles. Professional photos will be uploaded and showings will be allowed starting on Saturday 2/26.