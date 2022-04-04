Almost new 3BR/1.5 Bath home on large, level 0.57 acre tract. Open floor plan with luxury vinyl, granite counters and stainless appliances. Upstairs has a Master bedroom with a Walk-in Closet. There is a guest bath on the main level plus a Jack and Jill full bath upstairs with two separate vanity rooms with granite sinks. Convenient location, but on a quiet dead-end road.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $215,000
