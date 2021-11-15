For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Spacious three bedroom brick ranch offers over 1670 HSF on one level, plus a double garage, full unfinished basement, and half acre corner lot! The covered front porch leads into a sunny living room with stone-accented fireplace with wood stove and adjoining formal dining room. From there, the kitchen offers a breakfast area and kitchen with newly painted cabinets, gas cooktop, wall oven, and adjoining mud room/laundry leading to the double garage. A central hallway leads to three generously sized bedroom and one large, updated bathroom with granite countertop, new sink, new floor, and more! The full basement is exterior entrance only, but offers plenty of storage space. Home is on city water/sewer, but offers a well for garden irrigation. Half acre yard is super level and has fenced backyard with storage shed. All new interior paint, new door and cabinet hardware, new lighting/outlets/switches throughout, all systems inspected and restored. Home is ready to move in to now!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $214,900
