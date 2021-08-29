3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $214,900

Looking for a home with acreage? This 3BR / 2 BA Brick 1.5 story home sits on almost 3 beautiful level acres. This home has Hardwood floors,newer replacement windows, A gas log Fireplace in the Living Room, Formal Dining, Breakfast area, front & side porches and so much more. Convenient to interstate 40, grocery stores, shopping centers, parks and restaurants. Come check it out!