Looking for a home with acreage? This 3BR / 2 BA Brick 1.5 story home sits on almost 3 beautiful level acres. This home has Hardwood floors,newer replacement windows, A gas log Fireplace in the Living Room, Formal Dining, Breakfast area, front & side porches and so much more. Convenient to interstate 40, grocery stores, shopping centers, parks and restaurants. Come check it out!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $214,900
