3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $214,900

Welcome to this charming like new home! Just built in 2021! Inside you will find a open floor plan that allows natural light to come in from the family room to the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. The main level floors are vinyl plank with carpet on the upper level. The upper level includes the laundry room, primary bedroom and two additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. The primary bedroom conveniently offers a private entrance to the bathroom. Enjoy the sounds of nature from your backyard on the back deck. Don't allow this opportunity to pass you by!

