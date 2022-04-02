Gorgeous new construction 3 bed 1.5 bath townhome. Main level open living area leads into the dining and kitchen. Kitchen offers beautiful shaker cabinets, granite countertops, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Exiting out the back to your own patio for easy out door cooking. Upper level offers primary bedroom with functional Jack and Jill style bathroom for privacy and oversized walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and laundry located in the hallway complete the upper level. Community offers sidewalks for your evening strolls. Call Danielle Stone 828-446-6683 to schedule a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $212,000
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on March 30 to include new information.
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making rest…
A Conover man is $78,000 richer thanks to a $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket he bought for Friday’s drawing.
Watch now: Judge denies motion to delay civil case against accused killer Tangela Parker; proceedings took place Monday inCatawba County Superior Court
The motion to delay a wrongful death lawsuit against an Alexander County woman charged in the shooting death of a co-worker was denied Monday …
A bus caught fire and burned at TenderCare Child Development Center in Mountain View on Monday afternoon.
CLAREMONT — Lee Swanson, Bunker Hill’s varsity girls basketball coach, announced his resignation from that position to his players Friday morn…
A 23-year-old Shelby woman charged with murder in the death of a 72-year-old Hickory man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
I could have talked to Moleta “Mo” Murray of Conover all afternoon. She’s smart, funny, always smiling, and full of stories. She calls herself…