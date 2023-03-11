NEW "UNDER" CONSTRUCTION townhome! 2-story w/3BRs and 1.5 BTHs. Enter the great room which opens to the dining area & a fabulous kitchen. Half bath on the main level. The kitchen offers stainless appliances (dishwasher, electric range, & microwave), granite countertops, bar area for seating, white cabinets w/"soft close" drawers, & a pantry closet. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level. The upper level has 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath ("Jack-n-Jill" style...with 1 tub and 1 toilet plus separate sink vanity areas). Laundry closet on upper level. Carpet on steps, hallways upstairs, & in the bedrooms. Vinyl exterior, covered front porch area, & a back porch. Neutral decor & move-in ready! HOA fee is $45/month. $300 New Owner/Transfer fee due at closing by buyer. Utilities are Duke Energy (power) and City of Conover (water, sewer, and trash). CALL TODAY!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $212,000
