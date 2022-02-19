3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $210,000

Perfect Location! New construction 3 bed 1.5 bath. Main level open living area leads into the dining and kitchen. Kitchen offers beautiful shaker cabinets, granite countertops, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Exiting out the back to your own deck for easy out door cooking. Upper level offers primary bedroom with functional Jack and Jill style bathroom for privacy and oversized walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and laundry located in the hallway complete the upper level.