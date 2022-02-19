3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $209,900

Call Cynthia Bumgarner with Remax 8282446894 to see and Move in your new home. 3 BR 1.5 Bath home features open concept with rugged vinyl plank flooring, white custom kitchen cabinets with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Breakfast Bar with ample bar type seating, pendant lights, dining area, pantry, powder room and great room on the main floor. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and private access to the Jack n Jill bath. Two additional bedrooms and laundry make up the second level. Crawl Space is extra tall that could be used for storage. Fenced in back yard.