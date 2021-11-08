3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $209,900

Like new, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready! Within walking distance from parks, restaurants, shopping and more. 2 minutes from 1-40 and mayor intersections. The home features a fireplace, tiled showers, granite counter tops, and backsplash. Brand new kitchen cabinets, new furnace and HVAC system, new appliances and many more updates. New flooring thought the whole house and new paint. No HOA.